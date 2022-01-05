Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $30.81. Powell Industries shares last traded at $30.52, with a volume of 29,871 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Powell Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $357.82 million, a PE ratio of 508.67 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.56.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.33. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $129.46 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,733.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Powell Industries by 417.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 290.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 8.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Powell Industries by 27.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Powell Industries by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Powell Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:POWL)

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture, and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems.

