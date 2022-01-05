Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Stock Price Down 2%

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY)’s share price fell 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.19. 9,692 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 5,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.07.

Power Assets Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HGKGY)

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. The company generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. It also distributes gas; transmits oil; holds property and deposits; and provides consulting, investing, trust administration, and management services.

