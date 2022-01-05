Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.39

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.39 and last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 93272 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

PGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

Get Precigen alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.27.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 68.90% and a negative net margin of 109.91%. The business had revenue of $21.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.47 million. Research analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 68,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $321,763.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harry Jr. Thomasian acquired 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $100,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 540,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,983 and have sold 210,285 shares valued at $963,199. Company insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Third Security LLC boosted its position in shares of Precigen by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 82,326,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,771,000 after purchasing an additional 566,388 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Precigen by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 201,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Precigen by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 11,899 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Precigen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Precigen by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precigen Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.