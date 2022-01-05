Presearch Reaches Market Capitalization of $143.53 Million (PRE)

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Presearch has a total market capitalization of $143.53 million and approximately $4.61 million worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Presearch coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000780 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Presearch has traded 11% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.97 or 0.00321068 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00008272 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Presearch Coin Profile

Presearch (CRYPTO:PRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 coins. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Presearch

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Presearch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

