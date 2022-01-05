Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 428 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 217.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,342,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109,178 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,428,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,350,000 after buying an additional 3,250,781 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,167,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,088,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $76,442,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,950,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.52 and a 200-day moving average of $62.05. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $66.54. The stock has a market cap of $92.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.73%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

