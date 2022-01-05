Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Buys 1,322 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 11,954 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

FNF stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.46. 10,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.40. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.72 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.73.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 25.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.92%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

