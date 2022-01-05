Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 2.5% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Broadcom by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.89.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $662.89. The stock had a trading volume of 20,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $587.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $522.31. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $273.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

