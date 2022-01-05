Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Grows Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in STERIS by 345.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,435,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $597,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,087 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at $347,706,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in STERIS by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,727,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,226 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in STERIS by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,037,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $832,989,000 after purchasing an additional 505,602 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in STERIS by 375.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 532,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,839,000 after purchasing an additional 420,059 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

In other STERIS news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $454,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $12,354,292. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE STE traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $245.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,353. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $170.36 and a 52 week high of $245.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.99 and a beta of 0.64.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

