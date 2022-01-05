Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

WST traded down $10.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $435.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,456. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $422.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.85 and a twelve month high of $475.35. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.33, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.