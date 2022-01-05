Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter worth about $5,153,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 169.3% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 30.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 363,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,121,000 after buying an additional 84,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AAP traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $238.68. 3,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,837. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.46 and a 200 day moving average of $217.46. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.15 and a 1-year high of $243.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.11.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

