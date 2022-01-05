Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $520,000 Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $23,411,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $9,294,000. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 152.3% in the second quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 213,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after buying an additional 128,785 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 340,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after purchasing an additional 57,542 shares during the period. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 2,355,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,821,000 after purchasing an additional 52,809 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $39.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.32. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $34.87 and a 1-year high of $40.81.

