Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 179 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Shares of MPC traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.27. The stock had a trading volume of 121,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,310,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.09. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $40.30 and a 1-year high of $68.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.56%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

