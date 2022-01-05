Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) PT Raised to $72.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a sell rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.18.

PFG stock opened at $75.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $75.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.91. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.59.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.22%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,365,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,594,000 after buying an additional 140,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,178,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,772,000 after buying an additional 401,133 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,726,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,935,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,997,000 after purchasing an additional 74,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 23.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,781,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,960,000 after buying an additional 895,728 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

