Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.00

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $39.86, with a volume of 2703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.54.
A number of analysts have issued reports on RXDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.86.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.83.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.
About Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX)
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.
