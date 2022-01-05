Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.00

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $39.86, with a volume of 2703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.54.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RXDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.83.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.11). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,696.67% and a negative return on equity of 44.74%. The business had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. On average, research analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

