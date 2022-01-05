ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Stock Scheduled to Split on Thursday, January 13th (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, January 13th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, January 13th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, January 13th.

UPRO opened at $155.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.39. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a twelve month low of $72.81 and a twelve month high of $157.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 104.3% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 40.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

