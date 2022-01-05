ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, January 13th (NYSEARCA:DUG)

ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DUG)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, January 13th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Thursday, January 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas stock opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $28.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth $416,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth $446,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $449,000.

ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index measures the performance of the oil and gas industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include oil drilling equipment and services, oil companies (major and secondary), pipelines, liquid, solid or gaseous fossil fuel producers and service companies.

