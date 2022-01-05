Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $10.83 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi anticipates that the company will earn $10.83 per share for the year.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 440.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.08%.

PTGX has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $36.08 on Wednesday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.58.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 444.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $92,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 400.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

