Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $10.83 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi anticipates that the company will earn $10.83 per share for the year.
Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 440.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.08%.
Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $36.08 on Wednesday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.58.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 444.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $92,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 400.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the period.
In other news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.
