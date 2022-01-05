Provident Wealth Management LLC Has $762,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SKYY traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.00. 24,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,832. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.47. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $90.38 and a 1-year high of $119.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.