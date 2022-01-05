ProximaX (XPX) Hits Market Cap of $31.00 Million

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One ProximaX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ProximaX has a total market capitalization of $31.00 million and $948,603.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ProximaX has traded up 84.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00064593 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00080702 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,796.08 or 0.08183526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00079836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,325.89 or 0.99868478 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007546 BTC.

About ProximaX

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

ProximaX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

