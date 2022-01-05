Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Given New $114.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PRU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.58.

Shares of PRU opened at $113.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $76.04 and a 52-week high of $115.52.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,405 shares of company stock valued at $14,792,460. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRU. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,576,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 303.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 199,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,413,000 after acquiring an additional 27,681 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

