PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF) Shares Up 7.1%

Shares of PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF) shot up 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 84,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10.

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PTKFF)

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk engages in the development, distribution, and trading of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following divisions: Prescription Pharmaceutical, Consumer Health, Nutritionals, and Distribution and Logistic. The Prescription Pharmaceutical division offers generic drugs, branded generics, and licensed drugs, which are distributed to hospitals, pharmacies, and drug stores.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.