PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Sells $270,706.80 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 8,710 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $270,706.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Der Zweep Michael Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Der Zweep Michael Van sold 8,710 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $338,035.10.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Der Zweep Michael Van sold 27 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $988.74.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Der Zweep Michael Van sold 20,365 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $817,247.45.

Shares of PubMatic stock traded down $2.31 on Tuesday, reaching $30.92. 1,715,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,077. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $58.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.29 million. Research analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on PUBM shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yale University acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,465,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in PubMatic by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 835,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,630,000 after acquiring an additional 340,213 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in PubMatic by 344.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 403,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after acquiring an additional 312,471 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PubMatic by 1,361.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,065,000 after acquiring an additional 311,531 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in PubMatic by 5,485.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after acquiring an additional 297,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

