Pundi X[new] Trading 9.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 5th. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. Pundi X[new] has a market cap of $284.40 million and $55.23 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00064308 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00077492 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,773.16 or 0.08192195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00079183 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,189.41 or 1.00285464 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007573 BTC.

About Pundi X[new]

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

