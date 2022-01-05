Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Price Target Cut to C$1.30

Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) had its target price decreased by analysts at Stifel Europe from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LRTNF has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Pure Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Desjardins lowered shares of Pure Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

LRTNF stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 463,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,571. Pure Gold Mining has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82.

Pure Gold Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral deposits in Canada. Its projects include Madsen Red Lake Gold Project. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

