PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Receives $30.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Fernando Musa bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth about $61,000. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCT traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.11. 59,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. PureCycle Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.36.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Research analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.