Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for AbbVie Inc. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for AbbVie in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.22 EPS.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $135.16 on Wednesday. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $136.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

