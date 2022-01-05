Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Issued By Wedbush

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Umpqua in a report issued on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens cut shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Financial cut shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.93.

UMPQ stock opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.99. Umpqua has a one year low of $14.49 and a one year high of $22.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $308.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $105,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Umpqua by 24.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,256,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,577 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Umpqua by 368.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,650,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,211 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua during the second quarter worth $20,926,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Umpqua by 9.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,456,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

