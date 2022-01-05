Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Boosted by Wedbush

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Rocket Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.65.

Shares of RKT stock opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.85. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 24.49, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 70.94% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Amundi bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the second quarter worth $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 111.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 70.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 1,566.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

