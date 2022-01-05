QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) to Issue GBX 2.30 Dividend

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of QQ opened at GBX 272.20 ($3.67) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. QinetiQ Group has a one year low of GBX 236 ($3.18) and a one year high of GBX 364.40 ($4.91). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 265.69.

In other QinetiQ Group news, insider Michael Harper acquired 5,000 shares of QinetiQ Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 264 ($3.56) per share, for a total transaction of £13,200 ($17,787.36). Also, insider Neil A. Johnson acquired 35,000 shares of QinetiQ Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.58) per share, with a total value of £93,100 ($125,454.79). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 40,161 shares of company stock valued at $10,675,255.

Several research analysts have issued reports on QQ shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 415 ($5.59) to GBX 330 ($4.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 370 ($4.99) to GBX 340 ($4.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of QinetiQ Group to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 320 ($4.31) to GBX 260 ($3.50) in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 437 ($5.89) to GBX 405 ($5.46) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QinetiQ Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 393 ($5.30).

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

