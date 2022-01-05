Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Trading Up 10.6%

Shares of Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF) were up 10.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 3,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 3,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Several research analysts have commented on QUILF shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Quilter in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Quilter from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

