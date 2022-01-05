Rachel C. Glaser Sells 13,500 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.84, for a total transaction of $2,886,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ ETSY traded down $12.64 on Wednesday, hitting $188.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,549,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,314. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $153.80 and a one year high of $307.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.07.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.51 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.52.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 98.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 366.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 32.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.