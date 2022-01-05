Raiden Network Token Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $314,528.00 (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Raiden Network Token has a total market capitalization of $13.27 million and approximately $314,528.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raiden Network Token coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000428 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00013356 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.41 or 0.00364941 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000131 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

Raiden Network Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.