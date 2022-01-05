RAMP (RAMP) Market Capitalization Reaches $75.73 Million

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. RAMP has a market cap of $75.73 million and approximately $4.42 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAMP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000406 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, RAMP has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About RAMP

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 405,341,508 coins. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

