Randolph Co Inc Acquires 161 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Randolph Co Inc increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 2.9% of Randolph Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $22,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $6.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $360.71. 13,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,651. The company’s 50-day moving average is $340.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $99.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

