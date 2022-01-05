Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) shares rose 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.49 and last traded at $16.49. Approximately 87 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 32,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rani Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.66.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $385,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $517,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $891,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000.

About Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

