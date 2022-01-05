Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Trading 4.3% Higher

Shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.49 and last traded at $16.49. 87 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 32,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rani Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rani Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.66.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,337,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,081,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $891,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $517,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $385,000.

About Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

