Raymond James & Associates Has $7.46 Million Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 42.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 579,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,795 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $7,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,578,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,635 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 16.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,189,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,715,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,184,000 after acquiring an additional 309,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,117,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,437,000 after acquiring an additional 169,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 5.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,059,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,799,000 after acquiring an additional 360,715 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYCB opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. New York Community Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

