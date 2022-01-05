Raymond James & Associates Has $7.88 Million Stock Holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $7,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares alerts:

QQQE stock opened at $84.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.48. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52-week low of $71.44 and a 52-week high of $90.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.