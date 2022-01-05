Raymond James & Associates Has $8.08 Million Stock Holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 97,234 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $8,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,759,000. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “positive” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoreSite Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.21.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total transaction of $579,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $110,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $821,210. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $169.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.00 and a 200-day moving average of $150.29. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $107.23 and a 1-year high of $173.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 82.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.26.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 246.60%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.