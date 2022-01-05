Raymond James & Associates Increases Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 14,033 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $7,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $347,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $80.01 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $71.81 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.53.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXAS shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.64.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

