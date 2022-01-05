Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 19,619 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $7,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 52.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 267,259 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,358,000 after buying an additional 91,787 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 7.0% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 315,493 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,837,000 after buying an additional 20,748 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 57,758 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 89.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,914,000 after buying an additional 149,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HRC. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Sunday, September 19th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hill-Rom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

NYSE:HRC opened at $155.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.10. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.34 and a 1 year high of $156.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.97 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.14, for a total value of $313,072.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.