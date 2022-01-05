Raymond James & Associates Sells 6,927 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,927 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Atkore were worth $7,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Atkore in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Atkore in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Atkore by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atkore in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Atkore by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.95, for a total value of $34,788.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $705,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,281 shares of company stock worth $1,160,582. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATKR opened at $112.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.59. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.07 and a 52-week high of $118.49.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55. Atkore had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 92.24%. The business had revenue of $923.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

