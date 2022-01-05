Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 218,115 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) by 244.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 307,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,115 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBDC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 58.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 66,850 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the second quarter worth $468,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the second quarter worth $120,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 92.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the second quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBDC opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.88. Barings BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $530.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $34.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.06 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 75.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 59.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Barings BDC in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

In related news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

