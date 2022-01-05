Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,648 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CODI. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 4.5% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 6.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 33.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CODI opened at $29.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.82. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $33.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $488.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.11 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CODI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

