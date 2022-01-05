Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 35,244 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) by 55.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,244 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 24.5% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 31,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 126,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 13,984 shares during the period.

Shares of FVC stock opened at $38.51 on Wednesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.025 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%.

