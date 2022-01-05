Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,386 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,386 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNMA. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 387,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,377,000 after acquiring an additional 222,973 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,304,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 4,381.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 56,306 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,333,000. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after acquiring an additional 31,471 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:GNMA opened at $49.58 on Wednesday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $51.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.004 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

