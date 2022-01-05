Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 106.2% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 19.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 17.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX opened at $90.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $92.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.34.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.91.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

