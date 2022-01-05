Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Trading Down 2.1%

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF)’s share price was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $85.16 and last traded at $85.16. Approximately 1,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.95.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.27.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGPF)

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

