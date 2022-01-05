Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 16,480.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

DIOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research dropped their price objective on shares of Diodes to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diodes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $111.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.79. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.01 and a 12-month high of $113.98.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $471.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diodes news, Director C H. Chen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $441,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $66,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,697 shares of company stock worth $10,475,764. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

