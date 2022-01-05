Regal Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth $244,907,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $572,861,000 after purchasing an additional 291,600 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 774.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 246,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,014,000 after purchasing an additional 283,085 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,627,000 after purchasing an additional 240,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth $89,525,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DPZ opened at $535.28 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $567.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $524.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $505.53.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

In related news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $509.00 to $501.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $625.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $511.12.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

